Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.24 Million Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 162.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,478 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,917,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,034,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,109,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,592,000 after buying an additional 439,553 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,497,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,650,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,155,000 after buying an additional 232,835 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VRP opened at $25.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average of $25.11. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $25.76.

