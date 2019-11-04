Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 62,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FOX. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of FOX stock opened at $31.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.70. Fox Corp has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $41.73.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.06 per share, for a total transaction of $16,030,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 805,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,831,190.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roland A. Hernandez acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.91 per share, with a total value of $104,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FOX. BidaskClub lowered FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Read More: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.