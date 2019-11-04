Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Equity Lifestyle Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.70.

Get Equity Lifestyle Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ELS traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.08. 303,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,981. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 52 week low of $46.46 and a 52 week high of $70.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.13.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.19). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $271.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.