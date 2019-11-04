EverGreenCoin Trading Down 22% This Week (EGC)

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. During the last seven days, EverGreenCoin has traded 22% lower against the dollar. EverGreenCoin has a market cap of $136,581.00 and approximately $119.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EverGreenCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EverGreenCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00038138 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.91 or 0.00777881 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00226393 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002711 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00066381 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003539 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EverGreenCoin Coin Profile

EverGreenCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,081,060 coins. The official website for EverGreenCoin is evergreencoin.org. The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EverGreenCoin

EverGreenCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverGreenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EverGreenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EverGreenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EverGreenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.