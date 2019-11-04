Eversource Energy (ES) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) is scheduled to release its Q3 2019 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Eversource Energy to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ES opened at $82.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.17. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $61.57 and a fifty-two week high of $86.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ES. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.45.

In other news, CFO Philip J. Lembo sold 1,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $99,990.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

