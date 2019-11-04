Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.32). Evofem Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.71) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.00). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35).

EVFM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,812,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,222 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 658,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 354,408 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 5,199.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 738,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 724,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 38,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVFM opened at $5.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.60. Evofem Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $7.24.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

