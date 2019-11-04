ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $78.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ExlService from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $79.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of ExlService in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.50.

EXLS stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,449. ExlService has a 52 week low of $44.29 and a 52 week high of $70.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.67.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. ExlService had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ExlService will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 25,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total transaction of $1,726,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,478,867.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Pavan Bagai sold 10,346 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $708,907.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,416 shares in the company, valued at $3,111,904.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 9.8% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 29,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.6% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 0.3% during the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 180,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,929,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

