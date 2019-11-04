ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The ExOne Company provides three-dimensional printing machines and printed products to industrial customers. The Company also supplies the associated products, including consumables and replacement parts, and services including training and technical support. It manufactures and sells 3D printing machines and printing products to specification for its customers using its in-house 3D printing machines. The ExOne Company is based in Irwin, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of ExOne from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley set a $12.00 price target on shares of ExOne and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.58.

NASDAQ XONE traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.98. 7,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,827. The firm has a market cap of $110.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 3.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ExOne has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.73.

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.50 million. ExOne had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. Analysts anticipate that ExOne will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ExOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ExOne by 32.7% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 24,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ExOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ExOne by 39.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 15,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ExOne by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. 31.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

