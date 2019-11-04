FABRK (FAB) Reaches Market Cap of $29.34 Million

FABRK (CURRENCY:FAB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 4th. One FABRK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb Global and Bithumb. In the last week, FABRK has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. FABRK has a market cap of $29.34 million and $691,177.00 worth of FABRK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010645 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00220667 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.80 or 0.01405835 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000885 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00041592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00028381 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00119654 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002915 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) is a token. FABRK's total supply is 55,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,794,443,397 tokens. The official website for FABRK is www.fabrk.io. FABRK's official Twitter account is @

. The official message board for FABRK is medium.com/@fabrknetwork.

FABRK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FABRK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FABRK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FABRK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

