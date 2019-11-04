Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,157 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 70.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $193.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $546.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.78. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.02 and a 52-week high of $208.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.88, for a total value of $23,597,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total value of $210,300.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,311.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,546,147 shares of company stock valued at $839,226,940 over the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on FB. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $197.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.33.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

