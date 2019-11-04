Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given a $260.00 Price Target by Wells Fargo & Co Analysts

Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 price objective on Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FB. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $228.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.80. 1,219,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,986,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.78. Facebook has a 12-month low of $123.02 and a 12-month high of $208.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.62, for a total transaction of $9,989,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.88, for a total transaction of $23,597,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,546,147 shares of company stock worth $839,226,940 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 5,336.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,496,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,341,794,000 after buying an additional 22,082,561 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Facebook by 36.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,051,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,764,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,368,684 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Facebook by 231.7% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,063,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,363,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934,406 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,662,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,270,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,043 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,682,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,871,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

