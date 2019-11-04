Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a $250.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FB. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank set a $230.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $242.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.33.

Shares of FB stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $194.72. The stock had a trading volume of 16,328,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,879,566. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $123.02 and a fifty-two week high of $208.66. The firm has a market cap of $546.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.78.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Facebook will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.62, for a total transaction of $23,941,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total transaction of $210,300.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $192,311.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,546,147 shares of company stock valued at $839,226,940 over the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.0% in the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 6,758 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.7% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 202,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 19,146 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 19.8% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at $212,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

