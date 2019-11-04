Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given New $235.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Summit Redstone began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $226.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $228.33.

NASDAQ FB traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $194.72. The company had a trading volume of 16,301,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,879,441. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $546.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.78. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $123.02 and a fifty-two week high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $23,173,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.62, for a total transaction of $9,989,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,546,147 shares of company stock valued at $839,226,940 over the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Green Square Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 288.0% during the second quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 14,187 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 12,236 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 16.4% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 99,117 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,130,000 after buying an additional 13,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,190,182 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $615,707,000 after buying an additional 32,734 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

