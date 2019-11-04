Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Cut to $240.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $247.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered Facebook from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a $224.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $228.33.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ FB traded up $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $194.72. The stock had a trading volume of 16,329,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,879,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook has a 12-month low of $123.02 and a 12-month high of $208.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.01.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.74, for a total transaction of $10,160,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 76,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total transaction of $13,410,704.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,546,147 shares of company stock valued at $839,226,940. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Facebook by 37.5% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in Facebook by 29.2% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 15,982 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at $527,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 3.2% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its stake in Facebook by 3.3% in the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 3,101 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.