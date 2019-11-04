Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target increased by SunTrust Banks from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $8.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.31 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FB. Raymond James raised their target price on Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura raised their price target on Facebook from $226.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Facebook from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Facebook from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $228.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $194.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,329,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,879,574. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $123.02 and a fifty-two week high of $208.66. The company has a market capitalization of $546.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.01.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.74, for a total transaction of $10,160,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 76,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total value of $13,410,704.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,546,147 shares of company stock worth $839,226,940. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.0% in the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 6,758 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.7% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 202,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,168,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 19,146 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 19.8% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

