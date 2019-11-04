Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $270.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FB. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a $230.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $245.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Summit Redstone began coverage on Facebook in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $228.33.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $194.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,301,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,879,441. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.78. The company has a market capitalization of $546.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $123.02 and a fifty-two week high of $208.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 76,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total transaction of $13,410,704.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.62, for a total value of $9,989,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,546,147 shares of company stock valued at $839,226,940. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Green Square Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 14,187 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 12,236 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 99,117 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,130,000 after buying an additional 13,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,190,182 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $615,707,000 after buying an additional 32,734 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.