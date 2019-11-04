Fang (NYSE:SFUN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.70

Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE:SFUN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.70 and traded as high as $2.16. Fang shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 1,792 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Fang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $179.69 million, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70.

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $67.56 million for the quarter. Fang had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. Research analysts predict that Fang Holdings Ltd will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Fang by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 47,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Fang by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 129,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 23,577 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fang in the 2nd quarter worth about $991,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fang by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,321,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,904 shares in the last quarter.

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors.

