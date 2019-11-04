FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Raymond James

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get FBL Financial Group alerts:

NYSE FFG traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.80. 9,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,496. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.88 and its 200-day moving average is $60.08. FBL Financial Group has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $72.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.22). FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $184.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.96 million. Equities analysts predict that FBL Financial Group will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in FBL Financial Group by 140.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in FBL Financial Group during the second quarter worth $127,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $322,000. Institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for FBL Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FBL Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.