FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Shares of FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) have received a consensus broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation.

Zacks has also given FBL Financial Group an industry rank of 207 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get FBL Financial Group alerts:

FFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Raymond James downgraded FBL Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FBL Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

NYSE FFG traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.80. 9,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,496. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. FBL Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.21.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $184.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.96 million. FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 13.23%. On average, analysts forecast that FBL Financial Group will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFG. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FBL Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in FBL Financial Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in FBL Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FBL Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. 29.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FBL Financial Group (FFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FBL Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FBL Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.