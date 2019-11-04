F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Trading 1.1% Higher

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT)’s stock price traded up 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 724.45 ($9.47) and last traded at GBX 717.76 ($9.38), 238,084 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 710 ($9.28).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 701.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 649.74.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. F&C Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 0.25%.

In other F&C Investment Trust news, insider Roger Bone bought 140 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 709 ($9.26) per share, for a total transaction of £992.60 ($1,297.01). Also, insider Jeffrey Hewitt bought 69 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 715 ($9.34) per share, for a total transaction of £493.35 ($644.65).

