FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Position Reduced by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,390 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises approximately 3.3% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 125.0% in the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 225 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth $34,000. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FDX stock traded up $8.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $164.55. 1,891,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460,151. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $137.78 and a 12-month high of $234.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.50.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.12). FedEx had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,111,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on FedEx to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on FedEx in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on FedEx from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.40.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.