Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of EUR 3.70-3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.77. The company issued revenue guidance of EUR ~3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.71 billion.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $161.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.51 and a 200-day moving average of $153.37. The company has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.77. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $93.85 and a 52-week high of $170.54.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 50.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RACE shares. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on shares of Ferrari and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferrari from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ferrari from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $173.29.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.