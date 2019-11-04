Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro (NYSE:FOE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FERRO CORP. is a worldwide producer of specialty materials for industry by organic and inorganic chemistry. It operates in 21 countries worldwide. Ferro produces a variety of specialty coatings, colors, ceramics, plastics, chemicals, and related products and services. Ferro’s most important product is frit produced for use in porcelain enamels and ceramic glazes. Ferro specialty materials require a high degree of technical service on an individual customer basis. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FOE. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Ferro in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ferro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ferro to $15.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Shares of NYSE FOE traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.08. 793,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,776. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.64. Ferro has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $21.28. The company has a market cap of $911.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.08.

In other Ferro news, CFO Benjamin Schlater sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $30,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at $371,479.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $374,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 232,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,305.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $525,600. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Ferro by 7.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ferro by 7.0% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ferro by 22.3% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Ferro by 1.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Ferro by 3.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

