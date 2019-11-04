FGL (NYSE:FG) Downgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of FGL (NYSE:FG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FG. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of FGL from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FGL from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.00.

FG stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $9.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,277,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,209. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.23. FGL has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). FGL had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FGL will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 197,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,431,686.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Baird acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $48,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,333.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,443,844 shares of company stock valued at $11,119,262. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of FGL during the 1st quarter worth $898,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of FGL during the 2nd quarter worth $741,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of FGL by 303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FGL by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 67,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of FGL by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 46,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

FGL Company Profile

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

