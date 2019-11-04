Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,144 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.29% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $12,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,709,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 74.5% in the second quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 120,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 51,509 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $42.11 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $42.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.00.

