Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $3.26 Per Share

Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.26 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.88. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Fidelity National Financial’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.54.

FNF opened at $46.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.60 and its 200-day moving average is $42.07. Fidelity National Financial has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $46.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1,534.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth $36,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth $36,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 8,843 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $390,418.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 223,660 shares in the company, valued at $9,874,589. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anthony Park sold 97,323 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $4,201,433.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 283,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,237,615.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 648,213 shares of company stock valued at $28,390,825. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

