Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Stock Holdings Boosted by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,907,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,178,354,000 after purchasing an additional 154,910 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,196,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,091,089,000 after purchasing an additional 131,170 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 10,023,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,229,640,000 after acquiring an additional 810,835 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,485,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $908,326,000 after purchasing an additional 126,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,660,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $694,394,000 after purchasing an additional 403,302 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles Drucker sold 62,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total value of $8,431,163.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 533,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,608,517.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark L. Heimbouch sold 111,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $14,983,768.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,744,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 331,737 shares of company stock valued at $44,517,690. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIS. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays set a $147.00 target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks set a $135.00 target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.53.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $134.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.72. The stock has a market cap of $80.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1 year low of $94.53 and a 1 year high of $141.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.78. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.77%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

