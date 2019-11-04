Financial Review: Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) & Biglari (NYSE:BH)

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) and Biglari (NYSE:BH) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

67.7% of Mcdonald’s shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Mcdonald’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.6% of Biglari shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mcdonald’s and Biglari, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mcdonald’s 0 5 22 0 2.81 Biglari 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus target price of $224.44, suggesting a potential upside of 15.73%. Given Mcdonald’s’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Mcdonald’s is more favorable than Biglari.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mcdonald’s and Biglari’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mcdonald’s $21.03 billion 7.01 $5.92 billion $7.90 24.55 Biglari $809.89 million 0.24 $19.39 million N/A N/A

Mcdonald’s has higher revenue and earnings than Biglari.

Dividends

Mcdonald’s pays an annual dividend of $4.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Biglari does not pay a dividend. Mcdonald’s pays out 58.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Mcdonald’s and Biglari’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mcdonald’s 28.09% -92.46% 14.46% Biglari 8.08% 10.61% 5.65%

Summary

Mcdonald’s beats Biglari on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 413 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 55 franchised units. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance, and selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers. In addition, it publishes and sells magazines, and related publishing products under the MAXIM and Maxim brand name; and licenses media products and services, as well as is involved in the investment activities. The company was formerly known as The Steak n Shake Company and changed its name to Biglari Holdings Inc. in April 2010. Biglari Holdings Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.