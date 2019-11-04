First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.85

Shares of First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.85 and last traded at $31.62, with a volume of 258 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.53.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FDEF shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Defiance Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $609.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.26.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $40.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Defiance Financial will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from First Defiance Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. First Defiance Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.08%.

In related news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $26,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in First Defiance Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 836,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,905,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Defiance Financial by 4.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 268,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after buying an additional 12,303 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Defiance Financial by 29.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,203 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 34,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First Defiance Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,798 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Defiance Financial by 43.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 31,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

About First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF)

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

