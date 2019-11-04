First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) Director Sells $42,950.00 in Stock

First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $42,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,164.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.46. The stock had a trading volume of 195,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,443. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a twelve month low of $34.61 and a twelve month high of $43.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.80.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $166.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.38 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 24.08%. Equities analysts forecast that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 9th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Interstate Bancsystem’s payout ratio is 42.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIBK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIBK. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,842,000 after acquiring an additional 33,261 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 286,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,522,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,920,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 39,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

