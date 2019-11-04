First Trust South Korea AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKO) Trading 0.8% Higher

First Trust South Korea AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKO)’s share price traded up 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.26 and last traded at $20.11, 2,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 37% from the average session volume of 3,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.96.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust South Korea AlphaDEX Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust South Korea AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKO) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 28.04% of First Trust South Korea AlphaDEX Fund worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust South Korea AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust South Korea AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.