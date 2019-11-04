FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect that FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) will announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.25. FirstCash posted earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FirstCash.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The business had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.76 million. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCFS. Wedbush cut their price target on FirstCash from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered FirstCash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

In other news, Director James H. Graves sold 3,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $357,290.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,947.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FirstCash by 98.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in FirstCash by 14.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in FirstCash in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstCash stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $83.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,681. FirstCash has a twelve month low of $66.28 and a twelve month high of $106.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.58.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

