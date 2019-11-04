Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FISV. Truewealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 70.5% in the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 126.4% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 523.3% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter.

In other Fiserv news, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $531,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,248 shares in the company, valued at $14,916,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.45, for a total value of $2,686,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 291,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,314,046.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,000 shares of company stock worth $13,422,250. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $106.85 on Monday. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $109.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.83. The company has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FISV. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.28.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

