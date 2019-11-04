Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 2,329 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $165.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.33. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $165.58.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

