Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.85% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $4,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQQQ. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 78.0% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of CQQQ stock opened at $48.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.95. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $37.80 and a 1-year high of $52.08.

About Invesco China Technology ETF

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

