Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,197 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Nike by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 295,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145,904 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Nike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NKE opened at $89.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $139.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.27. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $66.53 and a 52 week high of $96.87.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Nike had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 47.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Nike’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total transaction of $1,527,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $240,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 436,445 shares of company stock worth $40,260,653 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $106.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $105.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.98.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

