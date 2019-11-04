Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 212 Shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Property Trust were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 432.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LPT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

LPT stock opened at $59.06 on Monday. Liberty Property Trust has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $59.97. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.72 and a 200 day moving average of $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Liberty Property Trust had a net margin of 64.23% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $163.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Liberty Property Trust’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.55%.

In other Liberty Property Trust news, CAO Mary Beth Morrissey sold 2,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $140,503.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,559 shares in the company, valued at $2,591,654.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Property Trust Profile

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

