Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 7,216 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,216 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of Central Pacific Financial worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPF. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 1,282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $346,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $29.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.89. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $825.86 million, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $55.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 45.77%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPF shares. Compass Point set a $29.00 price objective on Central Pacific Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

