Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,865 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRI. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 16.5% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 59,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 5.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 240,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,008,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 394.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Real Estate Management Services LLC increased its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 17.9% in the third quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 292,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,529,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the third quarter worth $3,053,000. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

Shares of NYSE WRI opened at $32.07 on Monday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.63.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 60.55%. The firm had revenue of $117.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.30%.

In other news, Director Shelaghmichael C. Brown sold 4,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $117,727.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,683.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

