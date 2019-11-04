Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) Upgraded to Hold by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $7.30 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FIT. William Blair reissued a hold rating on shares of Fitbit in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush reissued a hold rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Fitbit in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Fitbit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Fitbit from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $7.30 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson set a $5.80 price target on Fitbit and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.61.

Shares of NYSE FIT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.04. 52,571,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,030,365. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.87. Fitbit has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $7.26.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Fitbit by 1,110.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fitbit during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fitbit during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Fitbit during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Fitbit by 25.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

