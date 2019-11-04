Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $11.11 Million Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,708,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,797,554,000 after buying an additional 532,371 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,661,800 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,605,582,000 after buying an additional 180,239 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,555,817 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,018,826,000 after buying an additional 477,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,063,908 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $745,238,000 after buying an additional 335,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,943,780 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $539,830,000 after buying an additional 33,009 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 107,831 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $20,487,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,954,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,125 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total value of $386,516.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,432,539.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 179,288 shares of company stock valued at $33,730,127. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $200.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.00, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $151.80 and a 1-year high of $202.94.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $949.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.90 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 59.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 31st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pharmaceutical company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $211.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $232.00 price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.80.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

