Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $9.47 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $9,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCA. ValuEngine upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded HCA Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stephens set a $150.00 target price on HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho set a $153.00 target price on HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.07.

NYSE HCA opened at $133.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $147.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.75.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 173.49% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 16.38%.

In other news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $525,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,685,543.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.10 per share, with a total value of $31,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

