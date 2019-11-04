Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 7,373 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,688 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 7,373 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $8,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.73, for a total transaction of $46,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $482,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,716,293.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,600 shares of company stock worth $4,378,376. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EA opened at $95.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.91 and a 1 year high of $108.80. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92.

EA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a $110.00 price objective on Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. BidaskClub cut Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.77.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

