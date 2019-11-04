Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Trims Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,778 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $7,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,120,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 124,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 78,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 30,396 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.79.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $210,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNP opened at $29.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.14. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.74 and a 52-week high of $31.42.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.88%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

