Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FBC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.60.

Flagstar Bancorp stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.48. 369,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,785. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.78. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.51 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Flagstar Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.30%.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, CEO Alessandro Dinello acquired 1,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.31 per share, for a total transaction of $37,310.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Mp Thrift Investments L.P. sold 6,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $219,356,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBC. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $365,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,058 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 7.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,595 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 454.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,834 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 43,300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,222 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

