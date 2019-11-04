FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Given a $58.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 target price on FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for FLIR Systems’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FLIR. BidaskClub cut FLIR Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut FLIR Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on FLIR Systems in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.37. 857,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,442. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.14. FLIR Systems has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $55.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.00 and a 200 day moving average of $51.35.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $471.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.51 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FLIR Systems will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

In related news, SVP Anthony D. Buffum sold 2,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $148,746.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,057.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian E. Harding sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $190,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,876 shares in the company, valued at $465,812.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,710 shares of company stock worth $353,351 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,749,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in FLIR Systems by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 20,987 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in FLIR Systems by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 21,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

