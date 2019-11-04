Fluidigm (FLDM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) will release its Q3 2019 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Fluidigm to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 57.48% and a negative return on equity of 31.45%. The company had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.16 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Fluidigm to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FLDM stock opened at $5.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.15. Fluidigm has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The company has a market capitalization of $341.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLDM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Fluidigm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.81.

In other Fluidigm news, Director Samuel D. Colella purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,481 shares in the company, valued at $808,367. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Levin Easterly Partners Llc sold 577,197 shares of Fluidigm stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $3,116,863.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $95,460 and sold 868,990 shares worth $5,131,261. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

