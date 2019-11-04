Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FLY. Compass Point set a $23.00 target price on shares of Fly Leasing and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fly Leasing from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fly Leasing from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.50 in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.13.

FLY stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.85. The company had a trading volume of 124,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,176. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.80. Fly Leasing has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $638.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. Fly Leasing had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Fly Leasing’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fly Leasing will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLY. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fly Leasing by 211.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the 3rd quarter valued at $443,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

