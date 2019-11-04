FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,324,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,883,000 after acquiring an additional 73,611 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of FMC by 387.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 305,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,350,000 after purchasing an additional 242,908 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,183,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of FMC by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark Douglas sold 22,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total transaction of $2,011,293.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,260.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 9,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $837,731.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,121.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,074 shares of company stock valued at $20,314,853 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 target price on shares of FMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of FMC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.41.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $95.01 on Monday. FMC Corp has a 52-week low of $69.36 and a 52-week high of $95.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.69 and a 200-day moving average of $82.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FMC Corp will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

