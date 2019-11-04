Foresight VCT (LON:FTV) Shares Down 1.5%

Foresight VCT Plc (LON:FTV) was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 67 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 67 ($0.88), approximately 5,377 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 160% from the average daily volume of 2,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68 ($0.89).

The stock has a market cap of $119.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 67.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 53.79.

About Foresight VCT (LON:FTV)

Foresight VCT plc is a venture capital trust (VCT). The principal activity of the Company is to make investments in unquoted or alternative investment market (AiM)-listed companies in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in ordinary shares, planned exit shares and infrastructure shares. The investment objective of the ordinary shares fund is to provide private investors with attractive returns from a portfolio of investments in unquoted companies in the United Kingdom.

